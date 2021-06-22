Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) were up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 52,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,264,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Hong Kong, China, Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company focuses on the marketing and sale of autostereoscopic display (ASD) products; ASD technology displays and marvel3DPro super-workstations; lenticular hardware and switchable lenticular hardware products; ASD digital signage displays; switchable glass products; Internet of Things products; and nano-coating plated air filters.

