Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTLA. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. JMP Securities began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

NTLA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.77. The company had a trading volume of 63,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,000. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.47.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $14,920,961.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $22,801,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

