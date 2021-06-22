Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up to $79.22

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.22, but opened at $82.00. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $80.28, with a volume of 11,221 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.47.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,504,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

