Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,113.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 28,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,975,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,790,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,768. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

