InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $71.01. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $71.01, with a volume of 58,416 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on IHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Peel Hunt downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

