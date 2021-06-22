InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of InterDigital worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in InterDigital by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in InterDigital by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.10.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.22%.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

