International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 113.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.