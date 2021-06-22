International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $148.85

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $148.85 and last traded at $148.31, with a volume of 6192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $24,143,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 47,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

