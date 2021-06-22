Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.06

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.06 and last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 2446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Internet Initiative Japan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.