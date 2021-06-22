Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.22

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.22 and last traded at C$17.18, with a volume of 7068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.19.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

