Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 2.75 (LON:BIPS)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 180.41 ($2.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 197.50 ($2.58).

Get Invesco Bond Income Plus alerts:

In other Invesco Bond Income Plus news, insider Tom Quigley purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £27,750 ($36,255.55).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.