Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.51 and last traded at $92.51. Approximately 4,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.81.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.