Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) Shares Up 5.1%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.47 and last traded at $30.44. 41,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 118,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95.

