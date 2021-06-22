Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) Shares Up 1%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.93 and last traded at $143.48. 19,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 39,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.87.

