Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.37 and last traded at $33.33. Approximately 441,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 726,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56.

