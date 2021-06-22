Invesco QQQ Trust (NYSEARCA:QQQ) Shares Up 0.6%

Invesco QQQ Trust (NYSEARCA:QQQ)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $344.69 and last traded at $344.36. 31,940,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 45,655,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.66.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.