Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $18,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 107,185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.90. 109,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,020. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.36.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

