Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.05 and last traded at $137.38. 3,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 12,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.96.

