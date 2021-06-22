Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cutera (CUTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) in the last few weeks:

6/16/2021 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/15/2021 – Cutera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Cutera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2021 – Cutera is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Cutera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Cutera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. "

NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 156,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,080. The firm has a market cap of $828.73 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

