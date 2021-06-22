Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SSP Group (SSPPF)

SSP Group (OTCMKTS: SSPPF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/16/2021 – SSP Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/15/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/15/2021 – SSP Group was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/10/2021 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/3/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/1/2021 – SSP Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating.

5/29/2021 – SSP Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

5/24/2021 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/13/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/30/2021 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SSPPF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40. SSP Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

