Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.76

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.76 and last traded at $77.95, with a volume of 110279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.68.

CSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,590.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CSR)

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.