Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Tops $0.22 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $26.47 million and approximately $3,580.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.13 or 0.00646775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00077084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.84 or 0.07134131 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

