InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 442,385 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 142,642 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The company is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

