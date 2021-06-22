IQ.cash (IQ) Price Tops $0.0177

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $212,173.99 and approximately $65,747.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00114289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00156115 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,813.13 or 0.99778675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002468 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.