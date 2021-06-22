iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.03. 239,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,381,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.16. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $300.11 and a 52 week high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

