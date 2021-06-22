iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.66. 43,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 57,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.