iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,773 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $14,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191,872 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,282,000 after buying an additional 6,404,563 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,447,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,739,000 after buying an additional 2,948,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after buying an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,563,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

