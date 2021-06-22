iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802,774 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $20,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117,731 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,094,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,541,000 after buying an additional 215,283 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,724,000 after buying an additional 1,222,327 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,384,000 after buying an additional 574,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after buying an additional 1,325,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

