iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT) were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 3,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 22,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.