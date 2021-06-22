iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Holdings Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 565.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $429.81 on Tuesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $257.96 and a 1-year high of $449.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.19.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

