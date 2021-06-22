iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,047 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after buying an additional 6,129,184 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after buying an additional 1,388,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,103,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,054,000 after buying an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $110.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

