iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.97. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,849. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.26. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

