iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) Trading Up 0.3%

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $39.04. Approximately 1,665,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,852,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.