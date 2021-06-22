Italo (XTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $135.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Italo has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a total market capitalization of $28,965.18 and $135.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00046143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00107599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00154564 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,505.74 or 1.00390225 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Italo

