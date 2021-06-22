iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading Down 7.1%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.74. 10,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 341,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $811.96 million and a PE ratio of -8.50.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,756 shares of company stock worth $1,350,605. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

