ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 128.10 ($1.67). ITV shares last traded at GBX 127.55 ($1.67), with a volume of 10,336,942 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITV. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 377.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96.

In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,935 ($2,528.09). Also, insider Duncan Painter purchased 82,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10). Insiders have acquired 86,121 shares of company stock worth $10,432,641 in the last 90 days.

About ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

