IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.17

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $2.47. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 1,009,412 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IZEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $163.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.68.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other IZEA Worldwide news, CEO Edward H. Murphy sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,454.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Rua sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,026.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IZEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 11,802.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 831,218 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 62.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 160,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $301,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.