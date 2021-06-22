J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of J2 Global worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter worth $207,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter worth $225,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter worth $237,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JCOM opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $136.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.33.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

