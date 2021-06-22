Jackson Square Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,229 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 2.30% of Anaplan worth $179,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 29.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,580,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,918,000 after acquiring an additional 580,203 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 138.2% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $3,126,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 197.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of Anaplan stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,916. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.