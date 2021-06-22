Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $162.11 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,263,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,971 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 1.34% of Graco worth $162,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Graco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Graco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,211. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

