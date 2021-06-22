Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $263.05 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 488,555 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises 1.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Veeva Systems worth $263,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $311.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,549. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.81 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.