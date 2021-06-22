Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $510.29 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,823,967 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Visa worth $510,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.58. 124,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,538,880. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.