Jackson Square Partners LLC Raises Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 518,825 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up approximately 1.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 5.92% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $327,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after buying an additional 658,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,446,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.02. 4,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.72 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.15.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,787 shares of company stock valued at $703,675. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.
Tandem Diabetes Care Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.