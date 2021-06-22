Jackson Square Partners LLC Raises Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 518,825 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up approximately 1.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 5.92% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $327,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after buying an additional 658,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,446,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.02. 4,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.72 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.15.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,787 shares of company stock valued at $703,675. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.