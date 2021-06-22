Jackson Square Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538,578 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.88% of Coupa Software worth $163,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $337,141.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $35,566.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,864 shares of company stock worth $26,645,677 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COUP traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,667. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

