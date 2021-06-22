Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 24,247 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,247 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 2.04% of Guidewire Software worth $173,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.24 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

