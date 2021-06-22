Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 471,677 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,677 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Charter Communications worth $270,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,675,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,808,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $10.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $704.92. 19,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,926. The company has a 50 day moving average of $676.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $498.08 and a 1 year high of $712.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

