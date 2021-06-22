Jackson Square Partners LLC Trims Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 1.27% of Abiomed worth $182,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,985. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $234.39 and a one year high of $387.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.57. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

