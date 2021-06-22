Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 15,018 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

