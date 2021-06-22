James Larry Nelson Sells 106,774 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. 677,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,508. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

