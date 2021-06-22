Jamie Bennett Porteous Sells 1,440 Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Stock

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,385.60.

Jamie Bennett Porteous also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jamie Bennett Porteous bought 1,440 shares of Cargojet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$176.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00.

TSE:CJT traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$174.91. 59,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,597. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$178.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.34. Cargojet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$150.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.8600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 449.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CJT. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$230.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$293.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$245.77.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

